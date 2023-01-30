Frigid but brighter end to January

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The coldest conditions since Christmas week are back as we end the month.
Temps stay in the single digits today with sub-zero wind chills, but later in the day, sunnier skies return. Actual temps down to around -10 tonight with wind chills of -25 to -30. Tuesday temps climb to the low teens, but wind chills stay around or below zero again.
Wednesday turns more seasonal in the mid 20s with plenty of sunshine continuing. An incoming cold front may cause a stray flurry Thursday for Groundhog Day with temps in the low 20s. That'll drop temp early Friday back below zero with afternoon temps in the low teens.
Snow chances return this weekend with milder temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s.