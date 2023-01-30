Frigid overnight wind chills expected

WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM TUESDAY
Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - The coldest temperatures since before Christmas return tonight.
Temperatures will drop to near 10 below zero overnight, and wind chills will likely be between -20 and -30 as we begin the last day of January tomorrow. A Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for all of southern Wisconsin. This will be in effect from 8 p.m. tonight through 10 a.m. Tuesday. We are expected to warm back to near average temperatures for the first 2 days of February, but another quick blast of cooler air will filter through southern Wisconsin on Friday.
The rest of this week will feature more sunshine and dry conditions, with the next chance for a little snow holding off until the weekend. By then, temperatures should warm back into the 30s. Soak in the sunshine this week, because cloud cover will be prominent through the coming weekend.