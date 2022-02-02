From 40s to 10s...

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
What a way to start off February right? In fact, with a high of 44°F it's one of the top 5 warmest starts to February. Now, that warmth is a thing of the past as a Canadian High moves in and keep us cooler through the weekend.
The Canadian High is going to keep much of Wisconsin quiet as we move through Wednesday night and Thursday. A lower area of high pressure will skate through Friday and it will bring Wisconsin the next chance for snow... and it isn't a great chance/a heavy snow.
A line of snow will move from northwest to southeast throughout the day on Friday, with southern Wisconsin having the best chance for snow as we head into Friday evening. Don't expect much; most will probably not see more than a quarter of an inch of snow. If you're lucky, you'll accumulate a half an inch.
We could see another round of snow to end the weekend as temperatures drop from the 30s to the 20s for Monday. Starting Tuesday through the middle of next week, temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 30s with a chance for snow returning by next Wednesday.