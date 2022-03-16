From 60s to Possible Accumulating Snow?

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we end the week, Mother Nature is going to bring the region a mix of weather; going from the 60s to possible accumulating snow before Saturday arrives. The good news is our temperatures aren't going to drop too much as this system moves through.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year, so far, as temperatures climb into the low to mid 60s. With mostly sunny skies, enjoy the nice conditions because St. Patrick's Day and Friday will be much different.
A low pressure system is going to move through the region, guided in by a cold front that will move south through Wisconsin Thursday morning. If the cold front is too far south, the possible snow totals may not be as high if the cold front stays farther north.
Rain will move in starting Thursday late morning/early afternoon and be generally light. Clouds will be increasing as will the threat for rain as we move into the second half of Thursday.
The bulk of moisture moves in starting Thursday night and lasts through Friday night. The precipitation will steadily turn over from rain to a rain/snow mix and possibly turning over to complete snow for periods of time. Winds will be breezy at times too.
As of now, it's too early to determine possibly rain and snow totals. What we do know is that southern Wisconsin will experience greater impacts versus farther north. Stay with 27 News for the latest forecast.