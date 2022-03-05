From a Severe Weather Threat to Accumulating Snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive weather alerts
Severe thunderstorm watch for Dane, Green, Lafayette, Rock and Jefferson counties until 2am.
It's that time of year when strong systems, like the one that's currently moving through the Plains/Midwest, bring areas different types of weather within about a day or so of each other. That's what will be occurring for the rest of the weekend; the potential for severe weather will continue Saturday evening then a wintry mix will wrap up Sunday before snow moves in on Monday.
This strong low will continue its northeasterly track throughout the rest of Saturday. It'll bring warmer temperatures going into Saturday evening with the chance for severe weather early in the evening. Strong winds will be the main threats with gusts up to 40-50 miles per hour. Small hail will be possible along with an isolated, weak tornado threat found mainly farther southwest.
As we move into Sunday, cooler air takes over and turns our rain/thunderstorms to a rain/snow mix into Sunday morning. The mix wraps up leaving Sunday mostly cloudy for the rest of the day. Winds will be breezy and out of the west. Starting late Sunday night, another low moves in and brings southern Wisconsin the chance for snow.
This low brings us the threat for snow, which will be heaviest overnight, Sunday night into Monday. As Monday progresses, snow will taper off throughout the day. By the time Monday ends, most will pick up between 1-3" but there may be pockets up to 4" in some spots.