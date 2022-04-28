From Afghanistan to Ukraine, changing circumstances cause refugee resettlement demands to vary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's refugee resettlement agency saw only a small trickle of refugees come to the area through the first 18 months of the pandemic. That changed dramatically last fall.
"With the crisis in Afghanistan, as they say, the floodgates opened up," Dawn Berney, the executive director of Jewish Social Services, said. "All of these refugees came to the United States, and we have resettled significantly more refugees in the last few months than we did in the last few years."
Some of the Afghan refugees came to Fort McCoy, and JSS resettled more than 70 in the Dane County area. However, that mission wrapped up in February.
"In terms of Afghani [sic] refugees, those numbers have dwindled to pretty much nothing at this point," Berney said.
But that doesn't mean refugee resettlement as a whole is slowing down.
"We're now back to resettling from Syria and from the Democratic Republic of [the] Congo and some of the other places that Madison's more typically resettles from," Berney said.
She said JSS plans to resettle more than 150 refugees by September.
However, she's not sure if any of them will be Ukrainian because she said the federal government hasn't finalized rules on what the resettlement process will look like for those refugees.
"We're really in a wait and see and planning mode on all of that because we do expect that we will be resettling from Ukraine," she said. "We just don't know how many or when and what exactly it's going to look like."
Berney said there are several ways people can help with resettlement. She said JSS always needs volunteers to help move refugees into their new homes, and she said financial donations give the agency to pay for rent or get gift cards for the refugees.
"Those are huge things to be able to do," she said. "When you've lost everything, to be handed a gift card and say, 'Here, go shopping. Buy what you believe that your family needs.' is just such a wonderful gift."