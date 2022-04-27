From beer waste to animal feed to energy: A Dodge County farm's sustainable cycle

DODGE COUNTY (WKOW) -- At Crave Brothers Farm outside of Waterloo, sustainability isn't a new concept.
"It's just built into this model of a family farm that we hope to continue on for another generation," the farm's managing partner Mark Crave said. "Farmers are kind of the first recyclers."
A major part of the current sustainability effort is reusing human food waste to feed the farm's cattle.
"Everything we eat has a rind, a core, a peel before we ever consume it," Crave said. "Dairy cattle do a great job of converting that to milk, meat, something that we can consume and make use of versus taking those products and just putting them into a landfill."
He said the exact mix of what food waste farmers use depends on what's available in the region. In Wisconsin, it includes brewers grain from Milwaukee beer makers and oat hulls from cereal factories in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
"If I were a California dairyman, I would probably feed citrus pulp and almond hulls," Crave said. "Those are very local products that would otherwise we go to waste."
But Crave Brothers' sustainability mission doesn't stop with what the cows eat. It's an integral part of every step in the production process, and that process generates a lot of renewable energy.
"Growing the plants and everything is renewable energy, but we take it a step further," Crave said. "We actually have a methane digester that ferments the manure and our cheese waste from our cheese factory, and we burn that methane in an engine that turns a generator."
In one hour, the methane digester creates enough electricity to power an average home in Wisconsin for a month, and the digester runs all the time.
That means the farm makes about double the energy it uses. The extra electricity goes into the community and powers 300 area homes.
"Whether it be in the form of different foodstuffs or energy, we do a big part to help clean up our environment," Crave said. "To be honest, I don't see it as being any revelation. This is just a continuation and modernization of agriculture."