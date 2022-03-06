From First Tornado of 2022 to Another Round of Snow

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The first tornado of the 2022 severe weather season touched down Saturday night outside of Dunkirk. As the weekend ends, the same area that saw storms will now be getting ready for another round of snow.
A winter weather advisory will go into effect for the entire forecast area starting at 12am Monday through 12pm on Monday.
The snow will begin around midnight and taper off throughout the day on Monday; the heaviest snow is going to fall after midnight through the morning commute timeframe. At times, the snow will fall at a moderate to heavy rate which will cause low visibilities and slick road conditions.
Most will pick up between 1-3" of snow with lesser amounts founds farther north. Some folks may pick up around 4" of snow though not everyone will see that amount of snow.
The snow tapers off throughout the day on Monday leaving us with quiet conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wisconsin could see another round of snow towards the end of the upcoming work week.
Read about the first tornado to touch down in Wisconsin in 2022 here.