From frigid temperatures to multiple snow chances

MADISON (WKOW) - It's the coldest morning of the season, but we'll trend a bit milder this weekend with snow moving in.
Plenty of sunshine continues with highs in the mid-upper teens this afternoon, however as a breeze develops from the south and southwest, wind chills will stay in the low single digits.
Spotty, light snow develops tonight with less than an inch of accumulation expected by Saturday morning. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny in the low to mid 20s in the afternoon with decreasing winds.
Another round of snow moves in Saturday night, with up to an inch possible, especially farther southwest. Our best chance for region-wide, plowable snow is Sunday night through Monday morning, with snow chances tapering Monday afternoon. As of now, it looks like we'll pick up a half inch to two inches of new accumulations.