From housing to health care, tracking voters' top concerns as primary election looms

WHITEWATER (WKOW) -- The 4th of July parade here features plenty of the attractions one would expect along the route: marching bands, dancers, youth sports teams, and, yes, politicians.
With Wisconsin's August primary five weeks from Tuesday, voters lined up to watch the parade and they hoped those running for office would be listening. Among those who spoke with 27 News, economic concerns were the common response.
"Raising the minimum wage to $15 seems pretty reasonable to me," Kyle Schmidt of Elkhorn said.
"Affordable rent - rent has gone super high," Jill Liesch of Fort Atkinson said. "So that's a struggle for a lot of people."
"For people that are retired, they're having a hard time making it," Nancy Siegel of Fort Atkinson said. "You don't live on much when you're retired, so groceries are up, gas is up. People can't afford to drive places anymore."
Liesch and her husband, David, were at the parade with their five kids. While they're stung by recent price hikes amid inflation that's at a 40-year high, they said a primary concern remained the cost of health care.
"We have Badger Care right now," David Liesch said. "So affordable health care for everybody."
There were broader concerns as well. Siegel said stopping illegal immigration was also a primary concern of hers. Alejandro Wence, Jr. said he prioritized seeking candidates who seemed authentic, as well as those who'd pursue more economic fairness.
"Prices, right now, vary, maybe depending on what you work on," Wence, Jr. said, "Or what your class is."
Reminders of the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned federal abortion protections under Roe v. Wade were also on display.
A women's health clinic marched with a banner touting 'pregnancy decision coaching' as one of its services. They walked passed an apartment building where a sign in one of the windows read, 'rapists have more rights than expectant mothers.'
Even before word spread of a mass shooting 85 miles away in Highland Park, IL, that killed six people at the parade there, Schmidt brought up the uniquely-American endemic of mass shootings.
"Mental health awareness, for sure, minimizing the damage that happens from mass shootings," he said.