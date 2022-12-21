From inmate to graduate at Madison College's Reentry Program

MADISON (WKOW) — On Tuesday, several young men received their technical diplomas at Madison College's graduation Tuesday.
Their journey to the stage was more challenging because they're incarcerated
"Success comes not from what you do occasionally; success comes from what you do consistently," said David Tatro, a student speaker at Madison College's graduation ceremony.
After a series of wrong turns, Tatro's life is now on the right path— thanks to the Department of Corrections Reentry Program.
"We give them the skills that they need in order for them to never come back to prison again," said Kevin Carr, Department of Corrections Secretary.
"I really wanted to take this time and opportunity to take advantage of every opportunity that was available to us to improve myself and make myself a better person to really prepare myself for release," Tatro said.
Tatro is serving time for several OWI offenses, according to court records.
To prepare for reentry into society, Tatro and eight other men have been working diligently towards a degree in Madison College's Electrical Maintenance Academy.
"These guys took 16 credits in 16 weeks, and the average GPA out of all nine of these guys was 3.94," said Jamie Reinart, Manager at the Center for Reentry Education at Madison College.
"They really treated us with a lot of respect, treated us as people, not just, you know, prison inmates," Tatro said.
Even with these new skills, an obstacle to successful reentry is employment. This program hopes to help.
"Employers are willing to give folks who have... made some mistakes a second chance, by employing them without reservation or looking down on them as second-class citizens," Carr said.
"We see guys being able to get employed for, you know, like, anywhere from like, $18 an hour up to $35 an hour," Reinart said.
"To be able to pull inmates from their institution and come to an actual learning facility like Madison College is really a pleasure and a blessing for all the opportunities and everything that they have to offer. Getting this education that's so usable for us and being able to attain like a living wage, livable wage, not just you know, scraping and living paycheck to paycheck, but something that's really going to be helpful for our success," Tatro said.
While some may view these men as broken, these electrical maintenance graduates said they've learned you don't trash something because it's damaged; you simply fix it.
Some of these nine graduates still have time left to serve at either Thompson or Oregon Correctional Centers. Other graduates will soon rejoin society as early as Christmas.