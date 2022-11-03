From near-record warmth to heavy rain

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - One more day in the 70s ahead of milder and much wetter weather heading into the weekend.
Today will likely be the warmest we get for the rest of the year with our third and final day in a row in the low 70s. The only other November that started warmer than this one happened in 1938.
It'll be windy with gusts up to 35 mph from the south keeping us warm. Clouds increase late-day and tonight with a sprinkle or isolated shower possible by early Friday. Later in the morning, rain becomes widespread and sticks around on and off through the day with temps in the low to mid 60s.
Rain sticks around through at least Saturday morning with more breaks by the afternoon, though we stay breezy, mostly cloudy and damp in the low 60s. Drier weather Sunday with some sunshine returning and temps back in the low 60s.