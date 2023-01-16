From rain to major snow, this week has it all.

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We have been tracking a tornado threat in Iowa from a cluster of storms that developed on the Low this afternoon. This same area of storms is expected to move across southwest Wisconsin this evening. These storms will be weakening fast and most of us will only see rain from this.
Later this evening storms will turn over to just plain old rain showers as temps cool off a bit. A cloudy day is expected on Tuesday with a few showers during the morning hours and highs in the upper 30s.
By Wednesday evening, our next weather system will approach us, and this one brings a better chance for wintry precipitation. Wednesday night will see a chance for a wintry mix, but this will likely transition to all snow by Thursday morning. Accumulating snow is very possible through Thursday before we dry out again Thursday night. Temperatures will be much cooler by the end of the week.