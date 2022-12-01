From safety tips to red flags — what you should know before online dating

MADISON (WKOW) -- In a post-COVID, world where many singles now turn to online dating to meet their one true love, experts say now is the time to make sure you're up to date on how to stay safe if you plan on playing the swiping game.
Madison local Tiffany Olson says she's all-too familiar with the dangers of online dating.
"There are people that are out here, using pictures that are not theirs," Olson said. "There are people that once you meet up with them, you realize that they are not who they say that they are in any way."
Olson says one time she also met up with a man who was acting strange, only to find out he was on drugs.
"I found out that they had a Xanax problem, and that was very scary," Olson said.
And she's not alone.
Madison woman Carissa Beaverson says she's dealt with her fair share of scary experiences, too.
"I eventually got in an abusive relationship with someone who I met on there," Beaverson said. "And then he also was addicted to drugs."
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network (RAINN), more than 40,000,000 Americans use dating apps to meet up with people, and many of those meetings don't always go as planned.
So, it's important to recognize the red flags.
"Some major red flags you should look out for would be things like asking for financial assistance," RAINN spokesperson Erinn Robinson said. "Also, somebody who you're having a conversation with on a virtual platform really pushing to either move it to text message so they can get your phone number or they're really pushing to move it more quickly than you're comfortable with to in person dating."
Just this past week, a Wisconsin man was charged with luring women from dating apps to meet up only to drug and abuse them thereafter. Around the same time, a police officer who met up with a 15-year-old in California after chatting online, later killed her mother and grandparents.
Because of cases like these, Robinson says it's also important you take the proper precautions before meeting someone in person as well.
"We live in a virtual world now — we're working, going to school and dating online," Robinson said. "So, it's very important that as you're navigating the new ground of virtual dating that you put those safety precautions in place."
Robinson says some safety tips you can keep in mind before meeting someone from online for the first time include:
- Video chatting before meeting up with them to make sure they are who they say they are.
- Tell a friend where you're going and have them available to bail you out in an emergency.
- Always meet for the first time in a public place with several people around — not public parks or large public areas that may be empty.
- Never rely on your date for transportation the first time meeting.
Olson says she and her best friend agree on a code word before she meets up with someone new, so that she can give the signal for her friend to bail her out if needed.
But her number one piece of advice to singles — trust your gut.
"If something feels a little bit off, take that into account and be safe," Olson said. "Because behind the keyboard, anybody can be who they want to be."