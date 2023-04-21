From severe weather to a wintry mix threat

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
(WKOW) -- After our latest threat of severe weather, southern Wisconsin will see another round of wintry precipitation move through Wisconsin and the Midwest.
The same low pressure system that brought the region a severe weather threat Thursday is going to bring another round of a light, wintry mix Saturday and early Sunday.
Winds are going to be breezy on Saturday as cooler air moves in, causing our daytime highs to be in the 40s both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows for the extended forecast are going to be at or below freezing.
As we move into next week, temperatures will climb back to the seasonal average.