From storms to snow in 12 hours!

MADISON (WKOW) - Storms are moving through the viewing area this evening with the best chance of a strong storm before 8 PM. Once we get late into the evening it will cool down and change over to light rain.
Temperatures will drop 45 degrees tonight and I wouldn't be surprised if some of those rain showers turn over to snow showers. Grab your jackets!!
Highs stay in the 30s Veterans Day through the rest of the forecast with flurry chances this weekend and sticking snow chances early next week!