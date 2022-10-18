From temps in the 20s to the 70s

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Cold conditions continue the next couple of days, but late-week into the weekend will be much warmer.
Sunshine returns through the morning with a dry stretch of weather expected. Clearer skies will cause temps to get to the mid 40s this afternoon, but with a strong wind continuing out of the northwest gusting up to 35 mph, wind chills will top off in the mid 30s.
Lows in the mid to upper 20s tonight with wind chills in the mid to upper teens. Highs will only get to the mid 40s again Wednesday with lots of sunshine and wind chills will be in the upper 30s.
Warmer weather arrives Thursday in the low to mid 50s with mid 60s by Friday, upper 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday ahead of an incoming cold front bringing rain chances Sunday night through Monday.