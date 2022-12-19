'From the first flakes to the last melt,' enjoy winter with Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsinites now have a way to know the snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboarding hills, cross-country skiing trails and snowmobile trails statewide thanks to Travel Wisconsin's Snow Report.
In a release from Travel Wisconsin, the report uses local, first-hand information from over 100 reporters throughout the season to keep people up to date on trail and slope conditions.
“Whichever way you play, the Wisconsin Snow Report delivers all the resources needed to plan a memorable winter getaway,” said Secretary-designee Anne Sayers.
Wisconsinites can use the map to find snow conditions, man-made snow, nearby lodging, dining, and activities.