...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
LATE FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
6 or more inches. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes, particularly from Thursday evening through Friday
evening. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is high confidence in a strong winter
storm in the region late in the week. There remains some
uncertainty with the storm track though, along with the
resultant areas of highest impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the
latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

'From the first flakes to the last melt,' enjoy winter with Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsinites now have a way to know the snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboarding hills, cross-country skiing trails and snowmobile trails statewide thanks to Travel Wisconsin's Snow Report.

In a release from Travel Wisconsin, the report uses local, first-hand information from over 100 reporters throughout the season to keep people up to date on trail and slope conditions. 

“Whichever way you play, the Wisconsin Snow Report delivers all the resources needed to plan a memorable winter getaway,” said Secretary-designee Anne Sayers. 

Wisconsinites can use the map to find snow conditions, man-made snow, nearby lodging, dining, and activities.