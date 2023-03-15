From the Super Bowl to a final interception: The similarities between Favre & Rodgers as Packers QB

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers are the only two Packers quarterbacks many fans have known. Between them, they led the team for 31 seasons from 1992 to 2022.
Now, it seems that's over.
On Wednesday, Rodgers indicated he wants to play for the New York Jets next season. For Packers fans, that's an eerily similar move, as it's what Favre did in 2008.
"The similarities are incredible, honestly" said longtime Packers fan Sarah Becker. "When I heard that he was considering the Jets, I thought 'How weird is that that he would do the same exact thing that Favre did, except for unretiring.'"
However, it's not just Rodgers' likely next stop that mirrors Favre's journey. Each of the player's careers took a remarkably similar arc during their time in Green Bay.
Both Favre and Rodgers led the Packers to a Super Bowl victory in their sixth season in the NFL. Favre won Super Bowl XXXI in 1997, and Rodgers won Super Bowl XLV in 2011.
Neither quarterback brought another title back to Titletown.
Both Favre and Rodgers ended their playing time as a Packer in the same fashion, as well. Each of their final passes was an interception at Lambeau Field.
Favre's last play came during overtime in the 2008 NFC Championship game.
The Packers were facing the New York Giants, and Corey Webster picked off Favre. The Giants kicked a field goal, and the Packers' season was over.
Rodgers' likely last play came in January, when this year's Packers team was playing to keep their season alive.
Green Bay was down in the fourth quarter to the Detroit Lions. Rodgers threw it deep, and Kerby Joseph intercepted the pass. The Lions ran out the clock, and the Packers were out of the playoffs.
Both quarterbacks completed two of their final six passes as a Packer, going for 12 yards.
"Oh my gosh, that is incredible," Becker said. "I did not know that."
Now, as Rodgers looks to follow in his predecessor's footsteps to New York, some Packers fans are wondering if the similarities will continue, and if we could, perhaps, see Rodgers in a Minnesota Vikings jersey in a year.