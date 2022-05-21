Frost advisories ahead of cool May overnight lows

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A strong, for this time of year, high pressure system is going to be moving in from Canada as we progress further through the weekend. In doing so, this high is going to cool our overnight lows into the mid to upper 30s. Looking beyond the weekend, warmer air is on the horizon... it'll just be a while before it arrives.
That's right, cooler air is currently moving overhead. Highs on Sunday will be similar to Saturday with less cloud cover. Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday and Sunday into Monday are going to be cooler than average; lows are going to dip into the upper 30s to low 40s which has prompted four counties in Wisconsin, but many more across the Dakotas and the Plains, to be placed under a frost advisory starting 1am Sunday.
This isn't unheard of; looking at data back into the early 2000s, many of our frost advisories have been in May due to the planting season. In 2021, 31 frost advisories were issued in the state of Wisconsin. And it isn't unheard of to have frost advisories issued into June either.
Beyond the weekend, highs are going to stay in the 60s through Friday when a low looks to turn our winds out of the south. Those southerly winds will keep our temperatures in the 70s and 80s to end the next work week/start next weekend.