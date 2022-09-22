Frost Advisory for some tonight

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A frost Advisory is in effect for Adams and Juneau counties until 8 AM Friday morning. Areas around the Dells can expect low in the middle to upper 30s. This will be the coolest night since May 7th.
Temperatures around Madison will drop into the low 40s so frost is not an issue south of the Dells area.
Friday stays similarly cool with afternoon temperatures in the low 60s. Clouds will increase during the late morning.
Isolated showers develop late-day Friday with a higher chance for rain Friday night. Isolated showers lingers into Saturday's forecast with highs in the upper 60s. A few more showers may move in Saturday night and Sunday with highs in the mid 60s to end the weekend.