Frost possible next two mornings

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The coldest air of the season, so far, is going to be overhead which means that we'll possibly wake up to frost on Wednesday and Thursday morning. Conditions are going to slowly warm but we'll remain dry as we move into the start of October as Ian backs up the flow of the jet stream.
Temperatures are going to be lingering in the low to mid 30s across the forecast area Tuesday night and Wednesday night; a high pressure system along with northerly winds, for the most part, and clear skies are going to allow our temperatures to drop that low. Southerly winds do take over as Thursday rolls around which will help our temperatures climb back into the 60s then the 70s.
As Ian makes its way further inland later this week/weekend, its remanence will back up the flow of the jet stream. That means that a high pressure system is going to be stalled to our east... keeping our weather conditions quiet through the middle of next week.