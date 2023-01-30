Frozen Assets event to place focus on women leading water and sustainability efforts

MADISON (WKOW) — An event Monday in Madison is aimed at women leading water and sustainability efforts in Wisconsin.
Clean Lakes Alliance and TEMPO Madison are hosting the event on Jan. 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Edgewater hotel. It's part of Frozen Assets events happening this week in the city.
The Women in Water & Sustainability panel discussion will feature three women.
Laura Hicklin, from the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the importance of an event like this.
"The environment around us is the foundation of our everyday lives," she said. "We need clean water, clean soil, clean air to be healthy as a community, healthy as individuals. And getting together is a chance to learn about these issues and find out how we can all make a difference and contribute to this effort."
To register for the free event, click HERE.
