Frozen Assets Festival extending to week-long celebration

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Frozen Assets Festival will be returning next month bigger than ever. The Clean Lakes Alliance announced their annual fundraiser has been extended to a week-long event.
"Frozen Assets is now eight days of indoor and outdoor fun," announced executive director James Tye. "So, for eight nights and eight days, come down here to the Edgewater. And there's something for everybody."
The event will kick off on Saturday, Jan. 28. It will run until Sunday, Feb. 5. The annual Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk will be on Saturday, Feb. 4.
"The Frozen 5k Run/Walk is something truly unique for Madison," says Tye. "It gives people a reason to get out there and walk out on a lake. Maybe they've never done it before. Maybe they're curious, or they're a professional runner, or they may just want to go outside and get a little crazy and walk on the ice. It's really fun and family friendly."
More information about the Frozen Assets can be found here.