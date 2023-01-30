 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 20 to 25
below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Frozen Assets Festival hosts 'Women in Water' panel

  • 0
Women in Water panel

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Frozen Assets Festival continued Monday and people who attended got to hear from a panel of women leading efforts in water and sustainability here in Wisconsin.

WKOW meteorologist Alexis Clemons emceed the event.

Women on the panel discussed the importance of maintaining and cleaning the lakes, even during the winter months.

"Sometimes people tend to think of the lakes as something that you boat on or you swim in. And that's it, right? But these have so much of an impact in bringing people into Madison and bringing conventions into Madison," said Susan Thompson, vice president of TEMPO Madison.

Frozen Assets continues all week with new events happening every day.

You can find a full schedule of events here.

Tags

Recommended for you