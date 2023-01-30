Frozen Assets Festival hosts 'Women in Water' panel

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Frozen Assets Festival continued Monday and people who attended got to hear from a panel of women leading efforts in water and sustainability here in Wisconsin.
WKOW meteorologist Alexis Clemons emceed the event.
Women on the panel discussed the importance of maintaining and cleaning the lakes, even during the winter months.
"Sometimes people tend to think of the lakes as something that you boat on or you swim in. And that's it, right? But these have so much of an impact in bringing people into Madison and bringing conventions into Madison," said Susan Thompson, vice president of TEMPO Madison.
Frozen Assets continues all week with new events happening every day.