Frozen Assets festival returns at the end of January

MADISON (WKOW) -- Frozen Assets is coming back!
Starting in late January, the Clean Lakes Alliance is holding its 11th annual Frozen Assets festival, saying the event will be bigger and better than ever.
The free event will be at The Edgewater and runs from Jan. 28 to Feb. 5., five more days than usual.
There will be returning favorites like the Frozen Assets 5K Run/Walk on Lake Mendota along with new attractions like ice sculpture carving, a pond hockey tournament and an ice skating party.
For a full calendar of events, head to Clean Lakes Alliance's website.
