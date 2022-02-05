Frozen Assets Festival Returns to Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crowds flocked to Lake Mendota Saturday for the return of the Frozen Assets Festival.
The festival featured everything from ice skating to snow shoeing to paragliding.
It also featured the only 5K in North America held entirely on a frozen lake.
Each year, the event is hosted by the Clean Lakes Alliance, but last year, they had to take a break due to the pandemic.
This year, it received a warm welcome back.
"Madison really came out today to show their support for our frozen assets," Executive Director James Tye said.
Tye said that the Clean Lakes Alliance hopes the festival highlights the beauty and use that come from Lake Mendota.
"One of the best things about being here at the Edgewater Hotel is that everybody came," Tye said. "We had parents, grandparents, little kids, strollers, dogs, people coming out of little planes, kites, hockey, its just a wonderful thing to be on the lake."
