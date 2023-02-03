Frozen Assets this weekend but the weather will be warm

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
The last weekend of the Frozen Assets festival in Madison is this weekend and while temperatures have been cold leading up to the weekend, the weather will be anything but frozen. Temperatures are going to quickly warm from Friday into Saturday and the warm temperatures will be sticking around through the extended forecast.
Temperatures have cold on Friday; temperatures started about -10°F and climbed into the single digits by the afternoon. Weather conditions have been quiet as winds remained out of the northwest but they're turning out of the south and our temperatures are quickly going to warm.
Temperatures are going to climb throughout Friday night with highs eventually settling into the low to mid 30s on Saturday with a mix of mostly to partly sunny conditions. Winds are going to remain breezy throughout the day.
Flurries possible Sunday but temperatures are still going to be warm, expected to climb into the mid 30s.
Monday through Thursday of next week, forecast highs are going to be in the upper 30s to low 40s with a chance for rain/wintry mix Monday, Tuesday then again on Thursday.