Frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Aldi, Trader Joe’s, Target, Whole Foods recalled over possible listeria contamination

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR PM2.5 ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR OZONE REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR SOUTHERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. The Air Quality Advisory for ozone has been
extended until 11 pm CDT Saturday. These advisories affect people
living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du
Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to wildfire smoke at the surface originating from Quebec
Province, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production through Saturday. In general, peak ozone concentrations
occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower
ozone concentrations observed overnight and into the morning
hours. The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY
FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach
the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis. During peak ozone,
people with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults,
and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers)
should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion, while all others should consider reducing prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

  • Updated
  • 0
The recalled products are linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier.

 FDA

(CNN) — Sunrise Growers has recalled frozen fruit products sold at chain stores nationwide over possible listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration says.

The products were distributed to Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi and AWG across the country between fall 2022 and this week. The full list of recalled brands and package codes is available on the FDA’s website.

The fruit is linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the FDA said.

No illnesses have been associated with the recall. Listeria generally causes short-term symptoms like fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea in healthy people, but it can cause serious and even deadly infections in children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Infection may trigger stillbirths or miscarriages in pregnant women.

The FDA advises consumers who shopped at these stores to check their freezers for recalled fruit. If you have any, throw it away or return it to the store for a full refund.

Correction: A previous version of this report misstated the name of Sunrise Growers.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

