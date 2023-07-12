 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

FTC files to appeal Microsoft/Activision Blizzard merger

  • Updated
  • 0
FTC files to appeal Microsoft/Activision Blizzard merger

The Federal Trade Commission said July 12 it would appeal a decision from earlier this week by a district court judge allowing Microsoft to close its $69 billion Activision Blizzard merger.

 Jae C. Hong/AP/FILE

(CNN) — The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday filed its appeal of a federal judge’s decision earlier this week allowing Microsoft to close its $69 billion merger with Activision Blizzard.

The legal filing comes after the FTC’s failed effort to block the deal over allegations that the merger would harm competition by giving Microsoft (MSFT) exclusive control over major video game titles such as “Call of Duty.”

US District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said Tuesday she will not block Microsoft from closing the deal as the FTC had asked.

The FTC had asked for a preliminary injunction while a separate legal challenge to the merger unfolds in the agency’s in-house administrative court.

Tuesday’s decision paved the way for Microsoft to potentially finalize the deal with Activision in a matter of days, ahead of a July 18 contractual deadline. Alternatively, the companies could mutually seek to extend that timeframe.

Consummating the deal would turn Microsoft into the third largest video game publisher in the world, after Tencent and Sony.

On Tuesday, Corley wrote in her opinion that the US government had “not shown it is likely to succeed on its assertion the combined firm will probably pull Call of Duty from Sony PlayStation, or that its ownership of Activision content will substantially lessen competition in the video game library subscription and cloud gaming markets.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you