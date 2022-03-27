Fuel leaks into Madison sewer system from punctured diesel tank

MADISON (WKOW) -- A semi truck's diesel tank was accidentally punctured Saturday afternoon, causing a large fuel spill on Commercial Ave. in Madison.
The semi truck was parked on the street and was near a sewer drain. The Madison Fire Department said the truck's driver tried to prevent fuel from leaking into the drain by putting cab seat cushions in front of it. However, this did not work and the fire department said approximately 150-170 gallons of fuel went into the sewer before first responders arrived.
Firefighters used other protective measures to prevent more fuel from entering the drain. They used Oil Dry to "create a dike in front of the sewer drain" and put a catch basin beneath the fuel tank. MFD said the basin captured an additional 10-15 gallons of fuel.
The MFD Hazardous Incident Team, City of Madison Engineering Division and Madison Water Utility worked to determine the sewer drainage routes, identify where the fuel traveled after entering the sewer system and start remediation efforts. City officials notified the Wisconsin DNR of their findings and a private cleanup company was also asked to respond.
The disabled semi was towed away and MFD turned the incident over to Madison Water Utility as they awaited the arrival of the environmental cleanup crew.