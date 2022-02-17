Fueling the future: How one Madison company's new technology could revolutionize travel

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's no secret that humans put a lot of greenhouse gas into the atmosphere every year — about 50% more than we did just 30 years ago — contributing to world-wide climate change and pollution.
A lot of that greenhouse gas comes from the burning of fossil fuels.
But one Madison company thinks they may have found the solution to the problem: instead of using fossil fuels like oil to fuel our processes, why not use plants, which are 100% sustainable?
While it may sound like a too-good-to-be-true idea, it's actually already happening — well kind of.
Virent, a company on Madison's east side, is producing this new plant-based biofuel every day, and its company's leaders think they've nearly perfected the process.
Dave Kettner is the company's CEO.
"A lot of people don't realize that plants are made up of roughly 50 to 70% sugar," Kettner said. "What our process does is we take that sugar component of the plant and we systematically do what Mother Nature has done over millions of years."
Kettner and his colleagues have come up with a process that converts the carbon-based sugars from plants like corn and sugar cane into fuel. The process involves combining the plant sugars with water by using catalysts and water in a refinery and running them through a set of chemical reactions.
The company takes the sugar and water from nature and combines them with their company-made catalysts, which Kettner calls "the secret sauce."
Dana Hatch is Virent's research manager, and she's worked to perfect the process in a small-scale lab.
"When you look at petroleum refining, what they're using as their starting material is carbon that's been dug up in the ground and has been there for millions of years," Hatch said. "Where our carbon is coming from — It's coming from the carbon dioxide in the air, converted through photosynthesis in the corn, and then we take that sugar, and that's our starting material."
After Hatch's team produces small amounts of the clean fuel in miniature refineries, the process is blown up to a size about 1,000 times larger; what scientists call the "demo" scale.
Production manager Brice Dally oversees this part of the process. He and a small team of workers work in a small-scale refinery that at first glance, looks just like an oil refinery.
"We're putting sugar water in the front end rather than crude oil," Dally said. "But a lot of the processing is exactly the same. So we already know a lot about how to scale this up and to build world class plants based on the oil refining technology that's already out there."
The fuel produced, while more expensive than traditional oil, burns 30-70% cleaner than petroleum-based fuel on average and is 100% sustainable.
Dally says the process creates 40 gallons of fuel a day. It may not seem like a lot, but their first plant, which is already in the planning phase, will be about 10,000 times larger and produce thousands of gallons of fuel a day.
The most exciting part: this "demo-scale" fuel works and has already been put to use. In December 2021, Virent put a United flight from Chicago to Washington DC into the air exclusively using the company's fuel.
The company and United have partnered to continue the production of the fuel in the future. The fuel can also be produced to mimic gasoline for cars.
UW-Madison Environmental Science expert Andrea Hicks says the news is fantastic.