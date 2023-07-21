Fugitive attorney has office vandalized

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fugitive attorney Jair Alvarez remains outside the grasp of the law, as his office is vandalized.
The words "Turn yourself in" were painted on the glass door of Alvarez's office space.
Alvarez was charged with recklessly endangering safety, threatening a witness with use of force and misdemeanor crimes on July 7. An arrest warrant was issued for the attorney earlier this month.
A criminal complaint states Alvarez armed himself with a handgun and attacked his roommate with a baseball bat in June.
The office building's owner has yet to make a comment.