Fugitive who escaped transport to Rock County found in Ohio

TOLEDO (WKOW) — A man who escaped from authorities in Milwaukee in 2021 has been recaptured in Ohio, according to the U.S. Marshal Service in Cleveland.
According to a tweet on Wednesday from the division of the Marshal Service, Robert Johnson Jr. was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task force and Toledo Police.
The NOVFTF and @ToledoPolice arrested Robert Johnson. Johnson was wanted for escaping custody while being transported through the Milwaukee International Airport in November 2021. Johnson was arrested after he attempted to flee from officers. #TPD #fugitive #arrest #USMS pic.twitter.com/o9T0tw95qN— USMS Cleveland (@USMSCleveland) August 10, 2022
A news release from the U.S. Marshals Service says authorities learned of Johnson's location in Toledo and attempted to arrest him after he exited a residence into a car. But, Johnson drove away from the attempted traffic stop, which led to a pursuit. He was arrested after crashing the car.
Upon arrest, authorities found a gun in the car that was "identified as stolen out of North Carolina."
The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said Johnson escaped transport by a private correctional contractor at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport in November. He was being transported through the Milwaukee airport from Laredo, TX, and was on his way to Rock County.
Johnson is wanted on charges of escape, unlawful possession of dangerous drugs, a sex offender registration violation and a parole violation, according to the Marshal Service.