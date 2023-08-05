Fun events planned for August in Wisconsin

(WKOW) -- There are so many things to do in Wisconsin in the summertime that are fit for all ages.
Megan Christian, Discover Mediaworks Marketing Intern, joined Wake Up Wisconsin Weekend on Saturday morning to highlight some of the events taking place in August.
Some of those she mentioned were the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis, which runs from August 3-13, the Mile of Music in downtown Appleton, which runs from August 3-6, Packers Family Night on August 5, and Curd Fest in Madison on August 13.