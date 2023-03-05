Funding for the Madison Public Market secured

MADISON (WKOW) -- A final decision on the Madison Public Market has been a long time coming. Now, the funding is finally secured.
"Oh my gosh, it will be tears of joy when we finally see it open," merchant Josey Chu-Johnson, the owner of Madame Chu, said.
There were multiple years of going back and forth between budgets, but entrepreneurs kept fighting for their diverse, locally sourced and operated market.
"There's nothing like it here," Judy, the owner of QB's Magnetic Creations, said. "We don't have anything, especially not a venue where you can go and see so many people of color, Black and brown people, entrepreneurs doing their thing."
Judy says, while it was a confusing wait for a final answer, local business owners didn't stop trying to grow.
"It didn't stop our lives, but it definitely kind of dampened the hope that we had," she said. "Sometimes, it was like, 'How's it going to happen? Is it not going to happen?' So, to finally know that it's going to [open] takes away the doubt. It takes away from this rollercoaster."
Vendors say the market will be a great tool for their businesses to spread their reach. While there are occasional pop-up markets, having a place to call home will benefit owners and shoppers.
"To have a permanent place to go instead of waiting for seasonal events to pop up, I just think it's a win, win for Madison," Carmell Jackson of Melly Mell's Soul Food said.
Vendors say not only will the market be good for business, they hope it will inspire others who want to start a venture of their ow.
"I think in order for people to strive to be something, they have to see it," Judy said. "I think that this will be the space for that for our young people. So, it's really exciting."
The market will feature locally grown and prepared food, handcrafted artwork and jewelry. It's set to open in 2025.