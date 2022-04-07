Fundraiser held for daughters of Madison woman killed in Florida hit and run

MADISON (WKOW) -- People are pitching in to help the daughters of a Madison woman who was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Florida.
Mary Reed was well known in the hospitality industry.
Some of her friends and colleagues put on a hot dog sale at Brothers Three on North Fair Oaks Avenue.
The money raised will help Reed's 17 and 19-year-old daughters.
"She was such a light for all of us. And if we can do that to her girls and just show a fraction of the love she gave us, it would be, it'd be awesome," said organizer Jessi Pacetti.
The bar also had shirts for sale.
Some of those proceeds will go to the For Mary's Girls Foundation, which was started to help her daughters.