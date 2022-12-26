Fundraiser set up for Mequon firefighter after fatal multi-vehicle crash

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A fundraiser has been set up for a Mequon firefighter hurt in a fatal multi-vehicle crash.
The crash happened Friday morning on I-41/894 northbound in West Allis at National Avenue, according to WKOW 27 News affiliate WISN 12.
WISN 12 reports two cars crashed into each other around 9 a.m., so Firefighter Josh Lipp stopped to help them and all three people got out of their vehicles. Then a fourth vehicle struck Lipp and a woman.
One woman died, and Lipp was hospitalized, according to WISN 12.
You can donate to Lipp and his family at Injured Firefighter Donations.