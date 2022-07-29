Fundraiser started for family who lost child after a semi crashed into their home

VINLAND (WKOW) — The family on an 8-month-old boy who was killed when a semi crashed into a Winnebago County home Monday has released a photo.
The photo of Martin Stechner III was released through family attorneys.
A local non-profit, Solutions Recovery in Oshkosh, started a fundraiser endorsed by the family. The money is being used to support the family -- Jasmine Mendoza and Martin Stechner and their three children -- and help them rebuild their home.
You can send donations to:
Solutions Recovery
Attn: Mendoza/Stechner Fund
621 Evans Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
Make checks payable to the Mendoza/Stechner Fund. You can also donate online.
As of Friday afternoon, over $16,000 has been raised of the $100,000 goal.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. The Winnebago Sheriff's Office said the semi was going south on I-41 when it went off the highway, across a frontage road and struck the home on Green Valley Road, just north of Oshkosh.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said the child died inside the home.
The driver of the semi has been identified as a 63-year-old man from Little Chute. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says he was minorly injured in the crash.
Investigators have not yet said what caused the crash.