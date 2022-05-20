Fundraising campaign launched for McKenzie Regional Workforce Center in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- A campaign is underway to raise the remaining funds to build the McKenzie Regional Workforce Center in Fitchburg.
The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County is leading the campaign.
So far, $24 million has been raised for the project. An additional $11 million is still needed.
The center will include a skilled training facility for young people looking to get into plumbing, construction and other careers in the trades.
There will also be an area to provide training and education for those looking to start their own business.
"We want to close the opportunity equation for young people in this community, train them, support them, connect them to the mentors, connect them to employment opportunities, and you will see some of these disparities begin to decrease in our community," Michael Johnson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, said.
The McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is named after John McKenzie, a local developer who purchased the former Thermo Fisher building in Fitchburg, where the center will be located.