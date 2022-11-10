Fundraising effort underway to help Little John's feed thousands for Thanksgiving

(WKOW) — Little John's is cooking up a Thanksgiving feast for community members in need, and there's a way you can help.
The plan is to make thousands of traditional Thanksgiving meals using excess, donated and purchased foods. Some community members receiving these meals include Meals on Wheels customers, area families and those experiencing homelessness.
In order to make that happen, Little John's needs to raise $40,000 to cover labor, purchasing, and packaging and delivery costs. Donations to this fundraising effort can be made online.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal,” says Joel Girard, Chief Culinary Officer of Little John’s, “Food is love. We are grateful for our community and our partners for helping us spread that love.”
Little John's isn't going at this feast alone. Two partners, Beef Butter BBQ and Feeding the Youth are helping by cooking turkeys or offering delivery.
In addition to monetary donations, Little John's is accepting donations of 21x13x3 aluminum pans and turkeys that weigh between 12-16 lbs. Those donations can be dropped off at their warehouse at 910 Johnathon Drive in Madison. Drop off times are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.