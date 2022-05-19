Funds from community fashion show awarded to organizations who support abuse victims

MADISON (WKOW) -- A couple of nonprofits received donations from an organization looking to help people who have experienced abuse.
E3inspire held its first annual fashion show last month to celebrate survivors of domestic violence.
The organization awarded the money raised at that event to Briarpatch Youth Services and Little John's Kitchens.
Briarpatch Youth Services will use the award to help provide more services for young people in crisis.
"It's really a true testament to our community, particularly our business community who steps up and support our most vulnerable youth," Briarpatch Youth Services' CEO Gloria Reyes said. "So we are definitely every day making a significant impact on our young people."
E3inspire supports businesses and their staffs that have been impacted by trauma due to domestic abuse.