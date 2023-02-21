Funeral arrangements announced for Lake Mills fire chief who died on the job

LAKE MILLS (WKOW) — The Lake Mills Fire Department is providing more information on the funeral arrangements for Fire Chief Todd Yandre, who died suddenly in the line of duty.
The department posted on Facebook, saying the visitation will take place Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Lake Mills Elementary School from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Officials said another visitation will take place Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Lake Mills Elementary School from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. The service will follow at 2 p.m.
Questions can be directed to the Lake Mills Fire Department at (920) 648-5117.