Furry Friends 5K supports animals at Humane Society of Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, Wis. (WKOW) — The Humane Society of Jefferson County joins 27 News to talk about an upcoming family friendly fundraiser.
On May 20, community members can come to the Jefferson County Fair Park for the 10th annual Furry Friends 5k run/walk. In addition to the 5K, there will be food trucks, raffles, vendors, dog courses and other fun activities.
The humane society says the event began in 2013 because of a then 10-year-old who wanted to help the shelter's animals. Since then, the event has raised over $260,000 for the animals in the humane society's care.
Taylor Marshall sits down with Mark Charter to talk about what you need to know before coming out to support the shelter.