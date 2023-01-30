Future of medical marijuana hazy following comments from GOP leaders

MADISON (WKOW) — The effort to legalize marijuana for medicinal use might have enough support to pass in one chamber of the Wisconsin Legislature, but not the other, based on comments this weekend from GOP leaders.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) said on Capital City Sunday he believed there were enough votes among Senate Republicans to pass a medical marijuana bill.

Sen. Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk), who's leading the effort among Senate Republicans, said after last week's State of the State address she was optimistic a bill could clear the Senate this session.

"I think we have- we might have 17 votes to get medical marijuana across the finish line," LeMahieu said. "Once again, I think Senator Felzkowski is working on that bill with the Assembly."

The Assembly is where the bill might die, at least currently, according to Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester). Vos said Sunday on WISN-TV's UPFRONT he didn't believe there was currently enough support in the Assembly GOP caucus.

"I don't know. It could," Vos said when asked if a medical marijuana bill would pass this year. "I think it's unlikely unless we could figure out a way to try to find some kind of middle-ground consensus."

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed legalizing marijuana for recreational use in his 2021-23 budget. Republicans stripped out that language when rewriting the budget.

Evers last fall pledged to once again try for full legalization in the 2023-25 budget, but that proposal would almost certainly be trashed again by Republicans.

A statement from the governor's office estimated legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin's 2023-25 budget would bring the state about $166 million in the second year of the two-year budget.

The idea of complete legalization has popular support in Wisconsin. According to a Marquette Law poll taken last summer, 69% of respondents said they supported the idea of legalizing marijuana. 81% of Democrats and 51% of Republicans said they support legalization.