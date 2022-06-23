Gableman admits to deleting records; judge says he had unproductive start to election review

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man appointed by the Assembly GOP to review the 2020 election admitted in court Thursday he routinely deleted records in the early stages of his investigation.
Michael Gableman returned to the witness stand in a Dane County courtroom less than two weeks after an outburst in another case led to a judge finding him in contempt of court and referring the former Supreme Court justice for possible discipline from the Office of Lawyer Regulation.
Both cases are part of a trio of lawsuits liberal watchdog group American Oversight has filed alleging Speaker Robin Vos, who hired Gableman last summer and paid him $11,000 per month starting last July, violated the state's open records laws by not turning over all relevant documents tied to Gableman's work.
A review by WisPolitics found Gableman has already billed state taxpayers more than $1 million for a review that had a budget of $676,000. A 27 News review of recent receipts found taxpayers paid nearly $250,000 to Gableman's lawyers between February and April 2022 alone.
The hearing Thursday in Judge Valerie Bailey-Rihn's court deals with a case covering the first two months of Gableman's review.
Gableman testified that during July and August of 2021, he had to use a personal Yahoo email because he didn't have a government account set up. He also told the court he did much of his work in the New Berlin public library because he doesn't own a personal computer.
Under questioning from Christa Westerberg, an attorney for American Oversight, Gableman admitted he'd deleted emails he sent from the Yahoo account if he didn't think they were pertinent to his investigative work.
"If there was no open records request, and it wasn't gonna be useful to my report, then I would've probably deleted it," Gableman said.
Gableman displayed a much more reserved tone during his hour-long testimony. At one point, he joked with Bailey-Rihn after the judge lent him her glasses because Gableman forgot his.
Gableman told the court his work in July was largely confined to "coordinating" the investigation as he built out a staff and researching baseless conspiracy theories about China hacking voting machines, which he said was the most common concern he heard from voters.
Gableman said that was the reason he went to Arizona in August to view the Republican-ordered "cyber audit." Days later, he traveled to a symposium MyPillow founder Mike Lindell held in South Dakota.
Neither event turned up evidence of voter fraud, which Gableman said was frustrating, especially in the case of Lindell's event.
"I was very disappointed by the lack of substance to back up those claims," Gableman said. "I was annoyed that I had gone, especially, as it turned out, I had COVID, so, anyway, I didn't find anything that I could use."
Bailey-Rihn questioned whether Gableman had then accomplished much during that two-month period, given Gableman's testimony and the lack of records produced from that time.
Gableman said he spent that time researching elections, which Gableman admitted to not understanding well, setting up an office, and traveling to the Arizona and South Dakota events.
"I had to come up to speed on election law," Gableman said. "I had to come up to speed on various issues people were alleging, including, the big one at that time, was that China had somehow interfered with the machines."
Gableman said immediately after the South Dakota trip, he was hospitalized with COVID-19.
"Spend the next two weeks, solidly in bed," Gableman said. "And then, the third week, I'm half in bed and half able to get up. So if you want to characterize it as 'no work,' I guess you can."
No contempt but called out for conflicting stories
Following Gableman's testimony, Bailey-Rihn ruled she would not find Vos in contempt of court over the missing documents. She said rather than finding Vos, as an extension of Gableman, had withheld records, those documents simply didn't exist once Gableman deleted them and made no effort to recover them from Yahoo.
"It appears to this court that, at this point, whatever records may have been responsive, are gone," the judge said.
Bailey-Rihn called out Gableman for contradicting accounts during his testimony. While receipts found Gableman billed the state for five hotel rooms on the Arizona trip, he insisted only four people went without explaining the reason for purchasing a fifth room.
Bailey-Rihn also recalled an email presented to Gableman that he admitted to sending from the library in late August - during the same time period he said he was bedridden with Covid.
"There was a lot of contradicting testimony - that he was sick with Covid," Bailey-Rihn said. "But yet, he's at the New Berlin library typing up a seven-page report or something."
Looking ahead, both American Oversight and Gableman's lawyers will submit briefs to the court outlining how they believe Bailey-Rihn should decide the case in light of Gableman's admission he deleted records. A hearing is set for July 28, where Bailey-Rihn is expected to deliver a ruling.