Gableman final report to be presented Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) -- A spokesman for Michael Gableman said the former state Supreme Court justice will deliver his final report Tuesday on the 2020 election in Wisconsin.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced in June he was hiring Gableman to lead the Assembly's review of the 2020 election, in which President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes. The result withstood a series of legal challenges and recounts in the state's two most populous counties.
Gableman spokesman Zak Niemierowicz said while Gableman initially planned to turn in the report Monday, he was taking another day to polish up the final product with plans to deliver copies to both Vos and Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls), who chairs the Assembly's elections committee.
Gableman was already scheduled to testify before the committee Tuesday morning. Niemierowicz said Gableman planned to briefly summarize the report before the committee before delivering a PowerPoint presentation outlining more of its findings.
Vos and Assembly Republicans approved in September giving Gableman and his team $676,000 to review the election. The contract ended December 31 but Gableman kept working without a new written agreement.
During that time, Vos would only say his office was finalizing a new agreement and hoped to have a final report by the end of February. Vos' office did not immediately respond to questions Monday.
During his investigation, Gableman initially focused on voting machines, drawing criticism from a Republican state senator who questioned whether he understood how elections work.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
It is expected Gableman's report will reflect many of the already-raised concerns about the elections commission's guidance in 2020.