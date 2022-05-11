Gableman review paused, but he'll still make $5,500 a month

MADISON (WKOW) -- Assembly Republicans have signed a new contract with Michael Gableman as his review of the 2020 election could now stretch beyond the summer.
The Assembly Chief Clerk's office provided a copy of the agreement, which says it took effect May 1. The contract pays Gableman a salary of $5,500 per month while providing another $2,500 to cover monthly rent expenses at Gableman's office in Brookfield.
The contract says nothing about doing investigative work; it says the office "may remain open in order [to] prosecute a series of lawsuits." Gableman is currently a party in five lawsuits; two of the cases involve his ongoing push to interview mayors and election officials in private. The officials have said they'd talk to Gableman but only in an open forum where the public can view the questioning.
The other suits have been brought by American Oversight, a liberal group based in Washington, D.C. that has pushed for Gableman and Vos to turn over records related to the investigation.
Dane County judges have sided with the group, threatening to find Vos in contempt prior to the release of one record trove and issuing two orders for Vos and Gableman to stop deleting records tied to the review.
Vos' office did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Vos said in an interview that he was having Gableman pause the investigation because there was nothing else to review until the lawsuits were settled.
A series of lawsuits and recounts have maintained President Joe Biden won Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes in 2020.
Reviews by the Legislative Audit Bureau and conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty found the Wisconsin Elections Commission issued guidance that ran afoul of state law because issues like drop boxes and nursing home voting should have been established as formal rules instead of written guidance. However, those reviews also both state that there was no evidence of widespread fraud that would've changed the election's outcome.
Democrats said allowing Gableman to get paid while the lawsuits play out -- including one case in Waukesha County brought by Gableman seeking to possibly jail mayors who didn't show up for depositions -- was a waste of public money.
"This could now drag into 2023. Fighting lawsuits doesn't happen quickly," Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) said. "It's gonna be a lot more than $5,500. It's going to take months, if not into next year and all because Robin Vos and Mike Gableman refuse to interview people in the light of day in front of the public."
The contract says the public is also responsible for outside lawyers Gableman has brought in to help handle the lawsuits, including Indiana-based Jim Bopp, who testified it is legally impossible to take back the state's 2020 electoral votes, something Gableman recommended lawmakers consider in March.
Gableman received a taxpayer-funded budget of $676,000 over the summer. Accounting from the tranche of expense reports uncovered through the American Oversight lawsuits revealed about $500,000 in spending as of March.