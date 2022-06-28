Gableman seeks to clear contempt order as election review faces 4th lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The man hired by Assembly Republicans to investigate the 2020 election argued Tuesday in a court filing he's now met the conditions required to avoid possible jail time in a lawsuit over his handling of records.
Michael Gableman submitted an affidavit Tuesday outlining the steps he's taken to prove he's thoroughly searched for records sought by American Oversight, a liberal watchdog group suing Gableman and the Assembly GOP over its handing of requests for records tied to the election review.
The GOP investigation, which according to accounting from WisPolitics.com, has now exceeded a taxpayer-funded cost of $1 million despite Speaker Robin Vos setting a budget of $676,000.
Vos has maintained the budget doesn't count money for outside lawyers but the initial contract included outside counsel as one of the line items. Between February and April alone, Gableman billed the public nearly $250,000 for private lawyers.
Dane County Judge Frank Remington found Gableman in contempt of court following Gableman's outburst on the witness stand, accusing Remington of siding with American Oversight's lawyers.
Gableman said in Tuesday's affidavit he's since been able to duplicate the searches initially performed by his administrative assistant, Zak Niemierowicz.
"The same as Mr. Niemierowicz’s previous searches, all locations where documents, both digital and hard-copy, might be located were searched," Gableman wrote. "These locations included but were not limited to all filing cabinets, all offices, all desks, the meeting room, and any wall where documents were hung."
Gableman said, similar to the initial search, the only documents he couldn't find were earlier drafts of his interim report for the Legislature.
In that report, Gableman produced no evidence of widespread election fraud. The report largely covered irregularities already flagged by reviews done by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau and the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
Gableman also claimed lawmakers could look into decertifying the 2020 election, a maneuver the Legislature's lawyers and legal scholars have said would be illegal.
A hearing is set for July 13 in Remington's court for a status update on whether Gableman has met the conditions to no longer be in contempt. In the meantime, the court has issued fines of $2,000 per day and referred Gableman, a former state Supreme Court justice, for possible discipline by the Office of Lawyer Regulation.
Gableman's attorney, Michael Dean, asked the judge to cancel the hearing because Gableman's affidavit demonstrated he's followed the court's orders.
New lawsuit filed against Gableman
The affidavit was filed on the same day American Oversight filed a fourth lawsuit against Gableman. The suit, also filed in Dane County, seeks an order that Gableman stop deleting any records made between December 2021 and May 2022.
The suit follows Gableman's admission last week he deleted records he didn't find to be useful in a case specific to records made in July and August 2021, when Gableman first began his work for Vos and Assembly Republicans.
"If there was no open records request, and it wasn't gonna be useful to my report, then I would've probably deleted it," Gableman testified.
In that case, final arguments and a ruling are set for July 28.
Vos has paused Gableman's review until the lawsuits have all played out. The speaker cut Gableman's salary from $11,000 per month to $5,500.
The biggest case has nothing to do with the open records lawsuits. A suit brought by Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul challenges whether Gableman can depose state and city election officials in private; the outcome of that case will determine how Gableman can ultimately proceed with his final report.