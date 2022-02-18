Gableman seeks to jail Madison mayor and others for not complying with subpoenas

MADISON (WKOW) -- The former state Supreme Court justice investigating the 2020 election in Wisconsin is seeking to jail the mayor of Madison and other elected officials if they don't comply with his subpoenas.
The petition Michael Gableman filed in Waukesha County Friday names Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Madison city clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl, Wisconsin Elections Commission chair Ann Jacobs, the mayors of Green Bay and Racine, and other city officials.
In the petition, Gableman asks the court to "enforce the legislative subpoenas, order the defendants to appear with commanded documents and give testimony, alternatively, to appear and show cause, and for all other just and proper relief to which he may be entitled."
If the respondents fail to comply with the subpoenas, Gableman asks the court to "order the respondents to be incarcerated until such time as they comply."
Legislative Republicans hired Gableman to look into the election.
No evidence of any widespread fraud has been found.